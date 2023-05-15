Bajaj Markets

Over the last decade, the demand for home loans has multiplied tremendously. Over the last few years, real estate prices have shot up and today, it is nearly impossible for people belonging to low-income groups and middle-class people to buy a home without seeking external financial assistance. Home loans allow borrowers to buy their dream home and not worry about arranging the money needed to cover the entire cost of the home. In the case of home loans, borrowers are only required to pay the down payment and the remaining amount is paid by a lender. The home loan borrower can then repay this money loaned from a lender over a period stretching up to 30 years. Borrowers must know that all lenders charge interest on the principal amount and it is the interest combined with the principal amount that one must pay over the housing loan tenor.

Home loans also come with tax benefits. With the help of the tax benefits on home loans, taxpayers can save up to Rs.3.5 Lakh or more in each financial year. In this article, we look at the home loan tax benefits available to first-time homebuyers in India. So, read on.

Top Tax Benefits of Home Loans for First-Time Homebuyers

If you are a first-time homebuyer, the first thing you must know is that it is the Income Tax Act that deals with tax benefits on home loans. Various sub-sections of the Income Tax Act deal with Income tax exemptions available on various components of a home loan. So, let us start with the tax benefits available on the principal component of the home loan.

Rebate on Principal Component of the Home Loan under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act

Section 80C of the Income Tax Act deals with several different tax-saving instruments and once such tax-saving instruments is the housing loan. However, Section 80C deals only with the principal component of the home loan.

Section 80C states that home loan borrowers can claim home loan tax benefit up to a maximum of Rs.1.5 Lakh in any given financial year on payments made towards the principal component repayment of the home loan. Tax deductions on home loans mentioned under Section 80C are not limited to first-time homebuyers but first-time homebuyers can also certainly benefit from them. However, they must keep in mind that all tax benefits availed of by them under Section 80C will automatically get reversed if they sell the home within five years of buying it.

Tax Rebate on Interest Repayment as Per the Section 24b of the Income Tax Act

Section 24b of the Income Tax Act deals with tax benefits available on the repayment of the interest component of the home loan. This section states that home loan borrowers can clean tax deductions up to a maximum of Rs.2 Lakh on payments made towards the repayment of the interest component of the home loan. Benefits available under Section 24b are allowed on an accrual basis and only if the loan money availed of is used for acquisition, construction or repairing of the house. Again, tax benefits on home loans mentioned under Section 24b are not limited to first-time homebuyers but first-time homebuyers can also benefit from them.

Let us now look at home loan tax benefits available only to first-time homebuyers. Section 80EE and Section 80 EEA deal with home loan tax benefits available to first-time homebuyers.

Home Loan Tax Benefits Available Under Section 80EE of the Income Tax Act

Section 80EE of the Income Tax Act allows first-time homebuyers to claim an additional tax benefit of up to Rs.50,000 on the interest component of a home loan availed of to buy a residential property, provided the borrower meets the following conditions:





First-time homebuyers can claim this tax benefit only if the value of the home purchased with the home loan is below Rs.50 Lakh and the value of the loan availed of to buy this home does not exceed Rs.35 Lakh.



Over and above this, a borrower can claim tax deduction under Section 80EE only if they had availed of the loan between April 1, 2016 and March 31, 2017.



Lastly, to be eligible for this loan, one must have availed of a loan from a housing finance company or a financial institution.



Section 80EEA of the Income Tax Act allows home loan tax deductions on payments made towards the interest repayment of the home loan up to a maximum of Rs.1.5 Lakh in a given financial year. Borrowers must know that the tax deductions available under Section 80EEA are over and above the tax benefits on home loans available under Section 80C and Section 24b of the Income Tax Act. However, to be eligible for tax deductions under this section of the Income Tax Act, one must meet the following conditions.





The stamp duty value of the home bought with the loan money must not exceed Rs.45 Lakh and the home loan borrower must have had no other home in their name on the day of the sanctioning of the home loan.



The home loan must have been sanctioned between April 1, 2019, and March 31st, 2020.



The home loan borrower must have availed of the loan from a housing finance company or a financial institution.

Please note that first-time homebuyers can claim tax deductions under this Section of the Income Tax Act only for five years after availing of the loan.

Final Words

If you are a first-time homebuyer planning to fund your property purchase through a home loan, remember to use an income tax calculator. An income tax calculator will tell you how much taxes you are liable to pay in the given financial year. It will also tell you how and what amount will help you save through the home loan tax benefits available under various Section of the Income Tax Act.

