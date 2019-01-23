Top smartphone offers from Amazon’s Great Indian Sale

With Amazon’s mega sale only, a day away from ending, there are tons of smartphones still available at incredible prices that fit every budget. In case you still need to get a new phone, here are some of the best deals for you:

The Honor Play is a high-performance smartphone equipped with a flagship Kirin 970 AI Octa-Core SoC. The phone also features an FHD+ Fullview display with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution and a 16+2MP AI rear dual camera setup. Add to that 4GB of RAM and 3750mAH Lithium Polymer battery with 9V 2A Fast Charge technology, and you get a pretty powerful smartphone at a very very affordable price.

The Huawei P20 Lite features a 24-megapixel front camera with 3D facial recognition with 96 recognition points. The phone also boasts an impressive 5.84" FHD+ (1080 x 2280) IPS display and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box with Huawei's EMUI 8.0 skin. The phone also features 64GB of storage space with 4GB of RAM.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro boasts a 12MP + 5MP AI Dual camera setup with AI portrait and beautify modes and integrated electronic image stabilisation. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor coupled with a 4000mAh battery delivers enough juice to get you through the day.

The Nova 3i is an excellent addition to the list with dual front and rear AI camera. With 4GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, not to mention an FHD+ IPS display with 1080x2340 pixels and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, the Nova 3i is an excellent mid-tier smartphone.

Although the OnePlus 6T isn’t available at a discounted price, you can easily get a discount up to Rs 10,000 and a no-cost EMI option, which would bring the price down to under Rs 30,000. For one of the best, if not the best flagship phone of 2018, that’s not half bad.

While the Apple iPhone 6 doesn’t feature a ton of impressive specs, if you simply love the iOS interface, the iPhone 6 is worth the price.

The Google Pixel 2 XL features one of the best cameras on a smartphone, second only to its successor. If you’re looking for a flagship phone with a highly impressive camera, then the Pixel 2 XL is the way to go.

The cost of the Nova 3 with exchange and other offers could bring the price of the phone down to Rs 20,000. Giving you a flagship phone with flagship specs that could rival Huawei’s P20 Pro (That’s a Rs 60,000 flagship phone).

At only Rs 7,999, the Redmi Y2 is the best budget option. It features a 12+5MP rear camera setup and 16 MP front camera setup, which is highly impressive for its price. Also, the Redmi Y2 boasts 3GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage and is powered by a 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, arguably giving it the best specs in this price range.