Last Updated : Dec 26, 2018 05:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top New Year party destinations in India: Clubs, bars and lounges to ring in 2019

As we inch closer to 2019, here are some places to welcome the New Year in style

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Goa | Head to Anjuna Beach for some awesome all-night parties. Kamaki in Baga could be a good option too along with the ritzy Mambos and Tito’s. Indulge in pool side parties at Candolim or head to Grand Hyatt at Panjim. For family parties, go to Cohiba at Candolim. (Image: Reuters)
Gulmarg | If you want to welcome 2019 in the lap of nature, Gulmarg offers you some awesome retreats. Head to New Year’s parties at Heevan Retreat or Hotel Grand Mumtaz. You can also enjoy Gondola Ride at Gulmarg or drive around the Outer Circle Walk in the city. (Image: Reuters)
Kutch | In the weeks leading to the New Year, Kutch witnesses Rann Utsav - a carnival of music and dance. This year, the event is being celebrated from 1st November 2018 to 20th February 2019. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai | Famous for its nightlife, Mumbai gives you a basket of options to choose from this New Year’s Eve. The top places are Lotus Café at JW Marriott, Stax at Hyatt Regency, Amnesia at LIV, Visa on Arrival at Canvas Lounge, Hot Freeze at The Westin and The VVIP Experience at Ghost. (Image: Reuters)
Delhi | For Delhiites, Smaaash Carnival at DLF Mall of India, Hard Rock Café in Gurugram and The Umrao are among the top places to party. You can also visit hubs like Connaught Place and Hauz Khas village as they offer a plethora of cafes and bars to choose from. (Image: Reuters)
Bangalore | If you are in Bangalore on New Year’s Eve, head to Leela Kempinski, Dugout Rooftop Restaurant and Sports Bar, F Bar & Kitchen or Sutra at Hotel Lalit Ashok. (Image: Reuters)
Manali | Manali offers some great options to party on New Year’s Eve. The celebrations at Morpheus Valley Resort, Solang Valley or Rohtang Pass will ensure a joyous start to the next year. (Image: Reuters)
Kerala | Known as God’s own country, Kerala is one of the best destinations to ring in the New Year. Head to any of the parties at Holiday Inn, Crowne Plaza, Ramada Resort Cochin, Le Meridien, The Raviz Hotels & Resorts or Windsor Castle. (Image: Reuters)
Jaipur | If you want to welcome the New Year in a royal way, Jaipur is the place for you. Choki Dhani, ITC Rajputana and other royal resorts in the city offer an ethereal experience. For party enthusiasts, there are various pubs in Jaipur that organize happening New Year bashes. (Image: Reuters)
Mcleodganj | A suburb of Dharamshala in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, Mcleodganj offers good times to visitors on New Year’s Eve. Head to places like Shiva Cafe, Peace Café or Coffee Talks to kick start the New Year. (Image: Reuters)
First Published on Dec 26, 2018 05:20 pm

tags #2018 Review #2019 outlook #India #Slideshow #Travel #trends

