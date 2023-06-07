Top metro official calls out commuter for 'manspreading', apologises after backlash

Manspreading is an act in which a man sits with his legs wide apart, encroaching the seat or seats next to him. (Representational image)

A top Washington, DC metro official on Tuesday apologised following the backlash over a photo she had posted to call out a commuter “manspreading” as he sat in a coach, occupying the space of nearly two seats, thanks to keeping his legs wide apart.

Sarah Meyer, Chief Experience Officer at Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), had tweeted, “DC, do we really need to do a manspreading campaign on our trains?! I thought we were above this.” The accompanying photo featured a man whose face was cut off. Dressed in a blue shirt, a pair of khaki pant and a blue tie, he spread his legs wide apart, an act informally called “manspreading”.

The photo offended a section of social media users who felt the metro official had violated the man’s privacy by clicking a photo that shows his crotch and sharing it online.

“It’s creepy that you would think to take this photo. No junk to speak of. Not that it absolves you of photographing someone’s groin in a public space,” Washington, DC resident John Anthony tweeted.

Similarly, several others condemned Meyer’s posting of the photo.

Meyer said her tweet, which has been taken down, was “meant in jest”.



My apologies for this tweet. It was meant in jest, but I understand how it might have offended some. I will do better and keep focused on what matters, better service, communications and wayfinding.

— Sarah Meyer (@SarahMeyerDC) June 6, 2023

“I will do better and keep focused on what matters, better service, communications and wayfinding,” she wrote.

On LinkedIn, Meyer describes herself as someone "fighting for better trains, buses and public infrastructure". She joined Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority as recently as in April, following eight months of maternity break. Prior to that, she worked at New York's Metropolitan Transportation Authority as Chief Customer Officer.