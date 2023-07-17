Top General Electric executive laid off in India is now Sales Director at Boeing. Her advice

Kirti Gupta has joined Boeing India as a sales director. (Image: @kirtig/LinkedIn)

A former employee at General Electric (GE) digital shared his inspiring journey of overcoming unemployment and landing a coveted position as a Sales Director at Boeing in India in a LinkedIn post.

After being laid off from her role at GE in March last year, Kirti Gupta found herself navigating the turbulent job market, which seemed to be in a state of meltdown. Initially overwhelmed by self-pity and uncertainty, it took her a couple of months to gather the courage to face the road ahead.

"I often wondered if this was the end of the road for me as a corporate professional and if I'd have to simply retire early," Gupta shared.

However, his fortunes began to change when she decided to open up about his layoff and job search journey on LinkedIn. Despite initial nervousness and fears of ridicule, Gupta's post resonated with the online community, attracting nearly 1.5 million views and generating over a hundred job leads.

Amid the sea of opportunities, Gupta also encountered predatory recruiters attempting to exploit his situation with low-ball offers.

“A lot of them turned out to be predatory recruiters trying to offer me 1/3 of my last drawn salary. (When my search was fruitless for months, I almost considered taking up something out of desperation. But glad I resisted),” she wrote.

Gupta then shared her advice for those currently facing unemployment:

“Being unemployed can take a toll on confidence and motivation. But remember, resilience is your secret weapon. Stay persistent, keep learning from things that go wrong, and believe in your worth,” she began her first point.

Her next point focused on networking. She said: “Leverage your network - alumni groups, former colleagues, friends, and family WhatsApp groups (just joking about the last one). Attend networking events and engage with industry professionals. Your network can be a source of guidance, support, and potential job leads.”

Her third and final point was about learning new skills. “Learn new skills, enhance your knowledge, and explore new interests. Take online courses, attend workshops, or volunteer for projects that align with your career aspirations.” She also encouraged individuals to also pursue personal interests or hobbies for occasional stress relief.

Concluding her post, she offered support to anyone currently navigating unemployment, extending a helping hand to those in need.

“As a way of 'paying it forward', if I can be a source of support to anyone navigating through unemployment, please don't hesitate to reach out,” she ended the post.