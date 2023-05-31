Too heavy to fly? This airline has decided to weigh flyers before boarding flights

In 2021, Air New Zealand ran a similar for domestic passengers but the international version of the survey was delayed by the Covid pandemic.

More than 10,000 passengers will now have to get their weights checked before boarding an Air New Zealand flight from Auckland International Airport. The "passenger weight survey" is set to run through July 2 and will provide data on the weight load and distribution for Air New Zealand’s international flights, CNN Travel reported.

“We weigh everything that goes on the aircraft – from the cargo to the meals on board to the luggage in the hold,” Alastair James, the airline’s load control improvement specialist, told the publication. “For customers, crew, and cabin bags, we use average weights, which we get from doing this survey."

As per reports, travelers are asked to stand on a digital scale at check-in while their baggage is placed on a different scale. The data is submitted to the survey anonymously. The airline assured that participating in the survey is voluntary and discreet. “We know stepping on the scales can be daunting,” said James. “We want to reassure our customers there is no visible display anywhere. No one can see your weight – not even us.”

A statement from the airline added, “The scales do not display the weight as this is fed directly into a computer and recorded anonymously along with thousands of other passengers. This will not delay flights and takes place before the gate to board your aircraft.”

This, however, is not the first time that Air New Zealand decided to weigh its flyers. In 2021, it ran a similar for domestic passengers but the international version of the survey was delayed by the Covid pandemic, Forbes reported.