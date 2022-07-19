Tomato Fever spreads in Kerala: Here’s all you need to know about infection

Tomato fever has reportedly been affecting children below five years. (Representative image)

Tomato Fever or Tomato Flu has been spreading in Kerala and the state has recorded more than 80 cases of children being affected by it since May, raising concerns of an outbreak. The disease is a flu that mainly affects children below the age of 5. It's called Tomato Fever since those infected develop red, tomato-like blisters and rashes all over their bodies.

While medical teams have been carrying out tests, the origin of Tomato Fever, however, remains unclear. Although scientists claim that it is caused by a virus, they are yet to ascertain the exact family. The flu is also highly contagious but does not pose any life threatening risks and usually infects children.

Here's what we know about Tomato Fever:

Symptoms of the disease include skin irritation, body ache and high fever. Those infected can also experience fatigue, joint swellings, cramps in the stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.While what causes Tomato Fever is still unknown, it is being considered as a rare kind of viral infection while some have also speculated it to be an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever.Since Tomato Flu seems to be affecting mostly children below five years, doctors have suggested ensuring proper hygiene for kids. If children begin showing any signs of a fever or flu, a doctor consultation is must.

Those infected must avoid scratching the blisters and maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Rest along with proper hydration is also advised.