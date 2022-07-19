English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:1 Day to go: Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Tomato Fever spreads in Kerala: Here’s all you need to know about infection

    Tomato Fever or Tomato Flu gets its name from the red, tomato-like blisters and rashes those infected develop all over their bodies.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2022 / 07:50 PM IST
    Tomato fever has reportedly been affecting children below five years. (Representative image)

    Tomato fever has reportedly been affecting children below five years. (Representative image)


    Tomato Fever or Tomato Flu has been spreading in Kerala and the state has recorded more than 80 cases of children being affected by it since May, raising concerns of an outbreak. The disease is a flu that mainly affects children below the age of 5. It's called Tomato Fever since those infected develop red, tomato-like blisters and rashes all over their bodies.

    While medical teams have been carrying out tests, the origin of Tomato Fever, however, remains unclear. Although scientists claim that it is caused by a virus, they are yet to ascertain the exact family. The flu is also highly contagious but does not pose any life threatening risks and usually infects children.

    Here's what we know about Tomato Fever:

    Symptoms

    Symptoms of the disease include skin irritation, body ache and high fever. Those infected can also experience fatigue, joint swellings, cramps in the stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

    Causes

    While what causes Tomato Fever is still unknown, it is being considered as a rare kind of viral infection while some have also speculated it to be an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever.

    Close

    Related stories

    Treatment

    Since Tomato Flu seems to be affecting mostly children below five years, doctors have suggested ensuring proper hygiene for kids. If children begin showing any signs of a fever or flu, a doctor consultation is must.

    Those infected must avoid scratching the blisters and maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Rest along with proper hydration is also advised.

    Read more: Marburg virus: What we know about the deadly disease in 10 points
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Kerala #tomato fever #tomato flu
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 07:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.