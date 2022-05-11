Tomato fever infects children in Kerala. Know its symptoms, causes

Tomato fever has reportedly been affecting children below five years. (Representative image)

Amid the ongoing pandemic in the country, Tomato fever or Tomato flu has reportedly been affecting children in Kerala, especially those under five years.

While medical teams are carrying out tests on those entering neighbouring Tamil Nadu for symptoms of the disease to prevent its spread, here's what we know about Tomato fever so far.

Tomato flu or Tomato fever gets its name from the rashes and blisters an infected person develops which are generally red in colour. Symptoms of the disease include skin irritation, body ache and high fever. Those infected can also experience fatigue, joint swellings, cramps in the stomach, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

While what causes Tomato fever is still unknown, health officials are investigating it. It is being seen as a rare kind of viral infection while some have also speculated it to be an aftereffect of chikungunya or dengue fever. Health officials have also warned that it could spread to other regions if corrective measures are not taken on time.

Since Tomato fever seems to be affecting mostly children below five years, doctors have suggested ensuring proper hygiene for kids. If children begin showing any signs of a fever or flu, a doctor consultation is must.Those infected must avoid scratching the blisters and maintain cleanliness and hygiene. Rest along with proper hydration is also advised.





