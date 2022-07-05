7 years, 6 continents, 38 countries: A man’s remarkable walk around the world with his dog

Tom Turcich walked around the world in 7 years with his dog, Savannah (Image credit: TheWorldWalk/Facebook)

Tom Turcich holds the distinction of being only the 10th person on record to walk around the entire world, and his dog Savannah has set an even rarer record. Savannah has become the first dog to walk around the world, a remarkable feat for a remarkable pooch.

According to CNN, Turcich and his four-legged companion spent seven years walking across six continents. They visited 38 countries during the course of their extensive travels which ended on May 21 this year. The pair were greeted with a huge celebration, attended by friends and family, as they returned home after their record-breaking feat.

"It was very surreal," Turcich told CNN Travel from his parent's home in New Jersey, USA. "I had imagined what the ending would be like for a long time. And when it happened, there were people lining the streets and walking with me.”

Turcich says he was inspired to embark on the journey by the tragic loss of his friend Ann Marie, who died at the age of 17 in a ski accident back in 2006.

"It [her death] was very formative for me," he explains. "She was a much better person than me. And it sunk in that I was going to die and it could happen at any moment. And I started re-evaluating everything."

Turcich began his journey almost nine years after he first came up with the idea. He started off in 2015, carrying a baby stroller which held his hiking gear, sleeping bag, DSLR camera, laptop and a plastic crate of food.

His aim for the journey was simple: "hit every continent and travel with as little bureaucratic trouble" as possible.

It was only along the way that the then-26-year-old met Savannah. Around four months into his journey, Turcich adopted the puppy from an animal shelter in Texas. "She's been fantastic," he says. "It's just nice to have someone to share some moments with."

The journey was not without setbacks, and Turcich admits he thought about giving up at one point while battling a bacterial infection which had him in and out of London hospitals for months. Eventually, he flew back home to the US to recover – but ultimately decided to return and continue.

The second setback came with the pandemic in March 2020, which put an end to his plans of visiting Australia and Mongolia.

But during the course of their travels, Turcich and Savannah did manage to walk through Colombia, Uruguay, France, Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, UK and Azerbaijan among several other countries. Now back home, Turcich is looking forward to some well-deserved downtime.