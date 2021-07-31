Tokyo Olympics 2020: Simone Biles withdraws from event finals for vault and uneven bars

Simone Biles posted on July 26, 2021 that she felt the weight of the world was on her shoulders. On July 27, 2021, she pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Reuters)

American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from event finals for vault and the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said on July 30.

Biles, who continues to wrestle with mental health issues, had earlier withdrawn from the women's all-around final on July 29 and the team final on July 27 after a poor mark on her opening vault.

The 24-year-old, however, might yet make an appearance at the Tokyo Games having not ruled herself out for floor exercise on August 2 and beam on August 3.

Follow our LIVE blog on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics here

"Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," said USAG in a statement. "She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam."

Biles was expected to be one of the headliners of the Tokyo Games in a bid for six gold medals that would have made her the most successful woman Olympian of all-time across every sport.

But her quest ended almost before it began as star U.S. gymnast sent shockwaves through the Olympic world on Tuesday when she pulled out of the team event after one vault.

She later decided to not defend her Olympic all-around title that was won by U.S. team mate Sunisa Lee.

Biles has spoken with remarkable candour about her decision saying she needed to consider both her mental and physical wellbeing as she dealt with the "twisties" incidents of disorientation during some of her gravity-defying skills.

"It's honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind & body in sync," Biles wrote on Instagram on Friday.