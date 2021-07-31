MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Event:Join us for the exciting discussion with Danone on role of nutrition, protein in working professionals’ quality of life on July 31, 3pm.
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Simone Biles withdraws from event finals for vault and uneven bars

Simone Biles, who continues to wrestle with mental health issues, had earlier withdrawn from the women's all-around final on July 29 and the team final on July 27 after a poor mark on her opening vault.

Reuters
July 31, 2021 / 09:19 AM IST
Simone Biles posted on July 26, 2021 that she felt the weight of the world was on her shoulders. On July 27, 2021, she pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Reuters)

Simone Biles posted on July 26, 2021 that she felt the weight of the world was on her shoulders. On July 27, 2021, she pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo: Reuters)

American gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from event finals for vault and the uneven bars at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics said on July 30.

Biles, who continues to wrestle with mental health issues, had earlier withdrawn from the women's all-around final on July 29 and the team final on July 27 after a poor mark on her opening vault.

The 24-year-old, however, might yet make an appearance at the Tokyo Games having not ruled herself out for floor exercise on August 2 and beam on August 3.

Follow our LIVE blog on the 2020 Tokyo Olympics here

"Today, after further consultation with medical staff, Simone Biles has decided to withdraw from the event finals for vault and the uneven bars," said USAG in a statement. "She will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether to compete in the finals for floor exercise and balance beam."

Close

Related stories

Biles was expected to be one of the headliners of the Tokyo Games in a bid for six gold medals that would have made her the most successful woman Olympian of all-time across every sport.

But her quest ended almost before it began as star U.S. gymnast sent shockwaves through the Olympic world on Tuesday when she pulled out of the team event after one vault.

She later decided to not defend her Olympic all-around title that was won by U.S. team mate Sunisa Lee.

Biles has spoken with remarkable candour about her decision saying she needed to consider both her mental and physical wellbeing as she dealt with the "twisties" incidents of disorientation during some of her gravity-defying skills.

"It's honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind & body in sync," Biles wrote on Instagram on Friday.
Reuters
Tags: #gymnastics #Simone Biles #Sports #Tokyo Olympics 2020 #United States #world
first published: Jul 31, 2021 09:19 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

D-Street Talk: This PMS fund manager managing Rs 1150 cr see FII money moving to India post China crackdown but not immediately

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.