Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers report 21 new Games-related COVID-19 cases

Notably, no athletes made up the latest cases.

Reuters
July 31, 2021 / 07:48 AM IST
(Representative Image)

Tokyo Olympics organisers on Saturday reported 21 new Games-related COVID-19 cases.

No athletes made up the latest cases. The latest daily coronavirus infections have brought the total Games-linked number since July 1 to 241.
Reuters
first published: Jul 31, 2021 07:48 am

