Tokyo Olympics 2020: India beat New Zealand 3-2 to open hockey campaign positively in Olympics

Harmanpreet Singh (26th and 33rd minutes) scored a double for India, while Rupinder Pal Singh (10th) was the other goal-getter for the eight-time former champions, currently ranked fourth in the world.

PTI
July 24, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Nilakanta Sharma of India in action with Nicholas Ross of New Zealand. (Image Source: REUTERS/Phil Noble)

The Indian men's hockey team overcame some anxious closing moments before defeating New Zealand 3-2 in an intense Pool A match to open their Olympic campaign on a positive note in Tokyo on July 23.

For New Zealand, Kane Russell (6th minute) and Stephen Jenness (43rd minute) scored the goals.

India will next play mighty Australia on Sunday.
first published: Jul 24, 2021 08:51 am

