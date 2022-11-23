 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tokyo governor asks residents to wear turtlenecks to save on electricity bills

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Nov 23, 2022 / 08:51 PM IST

"Warming the neck has a thermal effect. I'm wearing a turtleneck myself and wearing a scarf also keeps you warm. This will save electricity," Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike told reporters.

Trying to stay warm while cutting energy bills this winter? Wear a turtleneck, says Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike.

The governor, wearing one herself under a jacket, encouraged residents to don turtleneck jumpers both to stay warm and as a way of reducing energy consumption.

"Warming the neck has a thermal effect. I'm wearing a turtleneck myself and wearing a scarf also keeps you warm. This will save electricity," Koike told reporters.

"This is one of the tools to get through the harsh winter energy climate together," she said, adding that French President Emmanuel Macron was "taking a lead in wearing turtlenecks".

Macron indeed has been sporting polo neck jumpers which have become both -- the hottest autumn fashion trend in the French government and a symbol of efforts to save on heating.

Last month, the 44-year-old wore a black roll-neck jumper under a suit in a video message addressed to the French public and while greeting the president of Guinea-Bissau at the Elysees palace.