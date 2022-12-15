Toddler drives mini Mercedes to school on 2nd birthday

A two-year-old dubbed Britain’s most pampered toddler has once again celebrated her birthday in style. Rebecca Kingsley Inyiri drove herself to nursery in a mini electric Mercedes Benz on her second birthday. The car was a gift from her doting parents, reported MK Citizen.

A Mercedes, even a miniature one, may seem like an unnecessarily extravagant birthday gift – but it is in line with all the presents little Rebecca has received since she was born.

The toddler, who lives in Milton Keynes, UK, is used to living life king size. When she was nine months old, her parents -- Vanessa, 26, and Kingsley Inyiri George, 37 – marked her first day at nursery with a ride in a white beribboned Rolls Royce.

And to celebrate her first birthday, they hired a horse-drawn chariot to ferry her to her party, where a red carpet was laid out for the toddler.



Rebecca’s father, a celebrity Afrobeat musician who performs under the name of Londonspec, told The Sun: “My mother died in a plane crash in Nigeria in 2010.

“I always wanted my first child to be a girl so I could name my baby after my mother, Rebecca.

“I always said what I couldn't do for my mother, I would do for my daughter instead.” Rebecca’s gifts on her second birthday did not end with the mini Mercedes Benz. She wore “a beautiful expensive purple dress designed especially for her by a celebrity fashion boutique. Her dress cost £450 and her designer shoes cost £240,” said her mother. Birthday gifts also included a bicycle, books, electric scooter and other toys.

