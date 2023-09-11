Today in AI: Meta is developing a new AI system, Google rolls out AI-generated search enhancement outside US, and more
Our daily TLDR of important AI stories you must know about.
September 11, 2023 / 10:11 AM IST
Meta is developing a new, more powerful AI system
Meta is developing a new, more powerful AI system
US, Vietnam firms hold business summit during Joe Biden visit; AI deals unveiled
- Meta Platforms is working on a new artificial-intelligence system intended to be as powerful as the most advanced model offered by OpenAI, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.
- The Facebook parent is aiming for its new AI model to be ready next year, the Journal said, adding it will be several times more powerful than its commercial version dubbed Llama 2.
- Llama 2 is Meta's open source AI language model launched in July, and distributed by Microsoft's cloud Azure services to compete with OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Bard. More here.
What are the features of Google's AI-generated search enhancements in India, its first international rollout outside of the US?
- Executives at top US and Vietnamese firms in the semiconductor, tech and aviation sectors are meeting on Monday as part of US President Joe Biden's visit to Hanoi, seeking to forge business partnerships with new deals in AI unveiled.
- Senior executives from Google, Intel, Amkor, Marvell, GlobalFoundries and Boeing are attending the Vietnam-US Innovation & Investment Summit, according to a draft agenda that confirms a Reuters report.
- From Vietnam, there are executives from half a dozen companies, including Nasdaq-listed electric car maker VinFast, flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, tech company FPT, MoMo, the country's biggest e-wallet by users, as well as internet firm VNG, which filed in August for a US IPO. More here.
- In the United States, Google debuted the Search Generative Experience (SGE) earlier this year, incorporating generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to enhance the search function.
- In May, Google I/O unveiled Search Labs, a new way to access early search experiments, including generative AI capabilities (Search Generative Experience, or SGE). Researchers discussed the initial steps in this new search age.
- On August 31, the company expanded its search feature powered by SGE (Smart Global Engine) to two other regions, namely India and Japan. These two countries are noteworthy for being the first to have access to the new AI extension outside of the US. More here.
Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day
Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!