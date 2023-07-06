Today in AI: Companies Seek AI-Fluent Workers, ChatGPT's Growth Falters, and more

AI creates flux across industries as companies seek AI-fluent workers

File-storage service Dropbox said that it was cutting about 16 percent of its workforce, or about 500 people in lieu of getting AI to do the job.





Artificial Intelligence-based tools seem to have caused a flux across industries, where on one hand, industries are witnessing layoffs and on the other hand the demand for employees fluent in the use of AI-based tools seems to be increasing.



Edtech company Chegg announced that it was laying off 4 percent of its staff, nearly 80 employees, in a regulatory filing on June 12. “To better position the company to execute against its AI strategy and to create long-term, sustainable value for its students and investors,” the release said. Read more



Conservative watchdog the American Accountability Foundation is warning that the Biden administration seeks to "inject dangerous ideologies" into AI systems. (File image of US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris/ AFP)





The Joe Biden administration is actively seeking to use artificial intelligence (AI) to promote a woke, progressive ideology with left-wing activists leading the effort, according to research from a conservative watchdog group.



In its memo, American Accountability Foundation (AAF) cited several examples of what it described as the administration's campaign to make AI woke. One example is the "Blueprint for an AI Bill of Rights" released by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy last October. The document warns of "algorithmic discrimination" in which AI systems treat people differently based on their race, sex or other characteristics and calls for data "used as part of system development or assessment" to be "reviewed for bias based on the historical and societal context of the data." Read more



OpenAI has projected $200 million in revenue this year. Besides ChatGPT, it makes money by selling API access to its AI models for developers and enterprises directly

