To the Moon and back: Japanese tycoon seeks ‘life partner’ for SpaceX trip

Japanese fashion mogul Yusaku Maezawa, who recently gave away $9,000 to each of his 1,000 Twitter followers, has made the headlines once again. This time, the billionaire is looking for a 'life partner' who would travel with him to the Moon in 2023.

Maezawa plans to be a part of Elon Musk’s SpaceX's maiden trip to the Moon. The 44-year-old is slated to become the first 'tourist' to travel onboard the Starship rocket. Whoever joins the billionaire in this celestial journey will become the 'first woman to travel to the Moon'.



[WANTED!!!]

Why not be the ‘first woman’ to travel to the moon?#MZ_looking_for_love https://t.co/R5VEMXwggl pic.twitter.com/mK6fIJDeiv

— Yusaku Maezawa (MZ) (@yousuck2020) January 12

Taking to Twitter, he wrote:

The 'single' entrepreneur has appealed to women across the world to apply for the 'planned match-making event' that is listed on his website. It reads: “He has a long-held dream of going to space and wants to visit the special place with a special someone.”

The appeal goes on to state he has begun feeling lonely and empty and has been seriously considering “continuing to love one woman”.

In the January 9 declaration, he said that though finding love is something people take for granted, he has not been able to find himself a life partner yet.

The Japanese tycoon added: “When I got the offer to go on this programme, I was first taken over by emotions of embarrassment and pride, and I thought about refusing the offer. The more I thought about it, the more I started to think a chance like this might not come around again…. I want to find a life partner.”

He concluded his emotional appeal on a romantic note, saying how he would like to shout about their love and world peace from space, along with his 'future partner'.

Maezawa recently parted ways with his actor girlfriend Ayame Goriki. The two had announced their relationship online in 2018, with Maezawa declaring that he had long been a fan of his 27-year-old beau.

The Japanese tycoon’s website has shared a list of conditions with details of the month-long application process. The criteria that takes precedence over others are: 1) The applicant must be single and aged above 20, and 2) An enthusiasm for space travel. The last date for application is January 17 and Maezawa would announce his partner by March-end.