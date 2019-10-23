App
Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 06:34 PM IST

To prevent internet misuse, Centre to bring rules by January-end

The Union Government submitted an affidavit in the apex court of the country stating that a new set of regulations may be in place by January-end.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre has apprised the Supreme Court about its plans to regulate social media in the country to prevent misuse of the internet.

Fearing that miscreants may exploit the internet as a tool to unleash “unimaginable disruption to democratic polity”, the Union Government submitted an affidavit in the apex court of the country stating that a new set of regulations may be in place by January-end.

According to a Times of India report, the government is in talks with the authorities of various social media platforms, internet service providers, and search engines to arrive at the right set of guidelines.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT wrote in its affidavit that they are looking at introducing the reforms as the government “felt that the extant rules (are to be revised for effective regulation of intermediaries keeping in view the ever-growing threats to individual rights and nation’s integrity, sovereignty and security”.

related news

It added that the number of social media users have increased rapidly in India in the past few years, following the availability of lower internet tariffs, and deeper market penetration of smartphones.

They claimed that though this has pushed economic growth and development upwards, it has also increased hate speeches and their reach exponentially.

This, in turn, has disrupted public order and anti-national activities through fake news and related activities using various social media platforms.

The Supreme Court has sought a definite timeline from the government with respect to the completion of the process to notify the rules. It further observed that “various content shared on social media are harmful and can incite violence, or even question the sovereignty and integrity of India”.

The top court added: “In such a case, it is imperative that there is a properly framed regime to find out the persons/institutions/bodies who are the originators of such content/messages. It may be necessary to get such information from the intermediaries.”

