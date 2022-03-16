English
    'To me, it’s life': Russian influencers' tearful videos over Instagram ban

    Russia-Ukraine war: The Instagram ban comes as part of long-running efforts by President Vladimir Putin to rein in control of what Russians can and cannot access on the internet.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 16, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

    Instagram users in Russia were in for a shock when the Vladimir Putin administration announced that access to the social network would cease from midnight on Sunday midnight amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

    Several Instagram influencers bid a tearful farewell to their followers on Instagram.

    TV star Olga Buzova, who has over 23 million followers on the platform, on Sunday posted a video thanking her followes.In the 6.46-minute video, she breaks down and pauses while speaking. Days later, she checked herself into a luxury resort in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah.

    Fashion blogger Karina Nigay, who meanwhile boasts nearly three million followers, was still processing the fact of the Instagram ban.

    "I'm in a state of resentment and nowhere near a state of acceptance," she said.

    A viral video shows an unnamed blogger crying over losing her Instagram account. “To me, it’s all life. It’s the soul. It’s the one thing with which I wake up, fall asleep. F**king five years in a row,” she purportedly said in Russian, according to The New York Post.
    Tags: #Instagram #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin
    first published: Mar 16, 2022 02:13 pm
