'To me, it’s life': Russian influencers' tearful videos over Instagram ban

Instagram users in Russia were in for a shock when the Vladimir Putin administration announced that access to the social network would cease from midnight on Sunday midnight amid the Russia-Ukraine war.
Several Instagram influencers bid a tearful farewell to their followers on Instagram.
TV star Olga Buzova, who has over 23 million followers on the platform, on Sunday posted a video thanking her followes.In the 6.46-minute video, she breaks down and pauses while speaking. Days later, she checked herself into a luxury resort in the UAE’s Ras Al Khaimah.
Fashion blogger Karina Nigay, who meanwhile boasts nearly three million followers, was still processing the fact of the Instagram ban."I'm in a state of resentment and nowhere near a state of acceptance," she said.
A viral video shows an unnamed blogger crying over losing her Instagram account. “To me, it’s all life. It’s the soul. It’s the one thing with which I wake up, fall asleep. F**king five years in a row,” she purportedly said in Russian, according to The New York Post.
One of the #Russian bloggers cries that in two days her Instagram will stop working
She does not care at all about the thousands of dead people, including her compatriots. Obviously, her biggest worry right now is that she won't be able to post pictures of food from restaurants. pic.twitter.com/LSdBiSlwHr— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 11, 2022