you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 04:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To curb Mathura's monkey menace stop feeding them Frooti, samosa: Hema Malini

The actor-turned-politician insisted that tourists stop feeding "Frooti (mango drink) and samosas (snacks)" to the monkeys

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
BJP leader Hema Malini
Whatsapp

Bharatiya Janata Party’s sitting parliamentarian from Mathura, Hema Malini, has become the talk of the town once again.

On the campaign trail, when she was asked to comment on the monkey menace in the holy city on Thursday, instead of providing a solution, she lectured the audience on what according to her was the root cause.

The actor-turned-politician insisted that tourists stop feeding "Frooti (mango drink) and samosas (snacks)" to the monkeys, only then this menace can be tackled, said a report by NDTV.

Speaking to the media, she said: “It is true my constituency is troubled by a large population of monkeys. But we have to take co-existence into consideration. Where will the poor creatures go? The problem is with tourists. They visit Mathura and start offering them Frooti and samosas; they spoil the primates silly. Tourists should strictly stick to offering fruits alone.”

After discussing the possible way out of the nagging concern, Hema Malini informed she is already in talks with Union Minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi to come to a plausible solution. "We will soon resolve the problem," the MP said while addressing a public gathering in her constituency.

While talking about various pain points in Mathura at the time, she pointed out the menace of stray cattle and said cow shelters are being constructed to contain this nuisance.

“Stray cattle roam every lane and alley but we are building cow shelters and trying to resolve the problem,” the parliamentarian added.

She defeated Jayant Chaudhary of Rashtriya Lok Dal in 2014 and got elected to the Lok Sabha from Mathura.

Ever since she secured a BJP ticket for the ongoing elections, the actor has been out campaigning extensively in her constituency.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 04:28 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #Lok Sabha Elections 2019

