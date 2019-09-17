To celebrate PM Modi’s birthday, Surat baker makes 700-ft-long cake

To celebrate the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Breadline Bakery, a sweetmeat shop located in Gujarat’s Surat will be baking a cake that is 700-feet-long. The ginormous birthday cake weighing 7,000 kilos is set to make a record as one of the biggest cakes ever made.

As an ode to PM Modi’s fight against corruption, the owner of the famous bakery decided to choose ‘corruption’ as the theme design.

Nitin Patel, the owner of Breadliner Bakery announced that the serpentine cake will be prepared at the Sarsana convention centre on September 17 and it will be cut by 700 ‘honest people’ hailing from Surat. He said as per a report by The Times of India, “It will be a world record for the biggest cake and also our way of rooting for a corruption-free India. We expect a large number of Modi supporters to join us.”

Besides them, the owner of a bakery named Atul Bakery was so in awe of PM Modi’s efforts at keeping the country united that he announced the distribution of free nutritious food packets to 12,000 children enrolled at 370 schools in tribal belts, reported News18.

Atul Vekariya, the owner of the bakery, said: “The food will be full of nutrition, iron, fibre and vitamins. This way we will show our determination to fight malnutrition. Our PM has a dream of a malnutrition-free India and we will help him achieve his dream.”

Also, since PM Modi is in his home state to celebrate his birthday, massive fireworks have been planned alongside a grand public bash over a period of two days.