App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2019 03:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

To celebrate PM Modi’s birthday, Surat baker makes 700-ft-long cake

The corruption themed cake will be cut by 700 ‘honest citizens’ of Surat

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (NicePik)
Representational Image (NicePik)

To celebrate the 69th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Breadline Bakery, a sweetmeat shop located in Gujarat’s Surat will be baking a cake that is 700-feet-long. The ginormous birthday cake weighing 7,000 kilos is set to make a record as one of the biggest cakes ever made.

As an ode to PM Modi’s fight against corruption, the owner of the famous bakery decided to choose ‘corruption’ as the theme design.

Nitin Patel, the owner of Breadliner Bakery announced that the serpentine cake will be prepared at the Sarsana convention centre on September 17 and it will be cut by 700 ‘honest people’ hailing from Surat. He said as per a report by The Times of India, “It will be a world record for the biggest cake and also our way of rooting for a corruption-free India. We expect a large number of Modi supporters to join us.”

Close

Besides them, the owner of a bakery named Atul Bakery was so in awe of PM Modi’s efforts at keeping the country united that he announced the distribution of free nutritious food packets to 12,000 children enrolled at 370 schools in tribal belts, reported News18.

related news

Atul Vekariya, the owner of the bakery, said: “The food will be full of nutrition, iron, fibre and vitamins. This way we will show our determination to fight malnutrition. Our PM has a dream of a malnutrition-free India and we will help him achieve his dream.”

Also, since PM Modi is in his home state to celebrate his birthday, massive fireworks have been planned alongside a grand public bash over a period of two days.

Notably, last year, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders marked the Prime Minister’s birthday by ordering a special 568-kg laddoo.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 17, 2019 03:55 pm

tags #Happy birthday Prime Minister #Happy Birthday To You #PM Modi #Prime Minister Narendra Modi

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.