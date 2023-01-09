 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rare flower that smells like rotting flesh attracts thousands of visitors

Jan 09, 2023 / 01:41 PM IST

Titan Arum blooms for just 48 hours, once every few years.

Titan Arum. (Image credit: Adelaide Botanic Garden)

There is an unusually smelly presence at the Adelaide Botanic Gardens in Australia but instead of driving people away, it is attracting them in hordes.

Thousands of people have been flocking to the gardens to get a glimpse, and whiff, of corpse flower Titan Arum, The Guardian reported. The flower blooms for just 48 hours, once in a couple of years.

It gives off a smell that has been compared to rotting flesh and pungent blue cheese. Sure, it may make some people gag, but the smell helps the flower attract insects for pollination.

The stench is mostly prominent in the first half of the titan arum's flowering. It can be detected from as far as five kilometres.

At present, the flower is halfway through its bloom. After it completes 48 hours, it will collapse.

Here is an old time-lapse video showing stages of its blooming: