Tirupati laddus to soon be sold at half the price in four south Indian states

One of the world’s richest temple – the Lord Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala – has decided to start selling the lord’s prasadam at half its price, at only Rs 25 per piece during the lockdown, according to a report by the Times of India report.

Though the temple will continue to be shut, the temple authorities have decided to start selling the “Tirupati laddus” to devotees soon.

The laddus will be available at kalyana mandapams and information centres in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chairman YV Subba Reddy announced on May 20 that the temple trust has decided to sell the prasadam at a subsidised rate to the devotees of Lord Venkateshwara in the four aforementioned states.

Elaborating on the decision taken, he said: “Following appeals from devotees to at least start distributing the Tirupati laddus, we decided to make the prasadam available at discounted rates. The laddu will be available at all kalyana mandapams and information centres in AP, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Karnataka.”

They will start selling the laddus in the next two to three weeks. Those looking to purchase the laddus in bulk will have to get in touch with the Tirumala Temple Deputy Executive Officer at 9849575952 or call Peshkar at 9701092777.

The TTD chairman added that the laddus are sold at Rs 50 per piece usually, while the actual cost incurred in preparing a 175 g laddu comes to around Rs 40. Besides, devotees who visit the temple are also handed over one laddu for free.

However, the temple has been shut for nearly two months now in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak. Although revenue generation has taken a hit, generous donations have been reaching the TTD through their e-hundi platforms, which has kept the temple activities going.

So far, Rs 1.97 crore has reportedly been raised through the e-hundi, against last year’s Rs 1.79 crore. As such, the temple trust has not faced any difficulty in paying its thousands of employees or maintaining the premises.



