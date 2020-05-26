Tirupati asset auction 2016 decision: TTD chief clarifies amid backlash

After witnessing massive furore over plans to auction 23 Tirupati assets, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) chief YV Subba Reddy clarified on May 25 that the decision had been taken at a board meeting years ago and it was a routine procedure.

Alleging that the backlash was fuelled by elements who were running a hate campaign against him, Reddy informed that the decision to sell some of the temple trust’s lands had been made in 2016 when a resolution was passed in this regard. At that time, Chadalavada Krishna Murthy was the chairman of the board, reported India Today.

The temple board’s resolution number 253 dated January 30, 2016, states that “50 unused land holdings identified by the TTD board sub-committee” will be auctioned. The sub-committee claimed it was not financially viable to maintain the landholdings that were located closer to Tirupati, necessitating the auction.

The matter came up for discussion again recently during a board meeting held on February 20, 2020, but no final decision was taken. Thus, reports of temple property being auctioned do not stand ground now, the TTD chief stated.

However, controversy erupted soon across Tamil Nadu over the decision to auction Tirupati temple’s properties – one of the richest temples in the world. Devotees are known to donate gold, huge sums of cash, agricultural land, and fully constructed houses to Lord Venkateswara.

Pointing to a nefarious design of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in Andhra Pradesh behind the backlash over the decision, the TTD chairman said: “If someone wants to sell TTD assets, why only Rs 1.53 crore, that too the little-known ones in Tamil Nadu? Earlier, there was propaganda that I was a Christian and when that did not click, they started this new propaganda.”

Meanwhile, the TTD board has said that the proceeds of the auction must be added to the Corpus Fund. Barring properties numbered 18, 28, and 44, all the others can be sold if decided.



AP Govt’s decision to sell assets of Tirupati Devasthanam is highly deplorable. We must oppose this tooth & nail.

I request Sri @PawanKalyan Garu & BJP in AP to fight this issue until the govt reverses it’s stand. In the longterm, we must get temples out of state control. — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) May 25, 2020

BJP MP Rakesh Sinha, a part of the TTD Board, has raised objections against any plan to auction the temple’s property, while party MP Tejasvi Surya has attacked the Andhra Pradesh government for the decision.