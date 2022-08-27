Tired of quarrelling wife, UP man starts living on palm tree

A bizarre incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh, where a man has started living on a 100-foot palm tree to get away from his wife. According to a report in India Today, for the last few weeks, Rampravesh has been found perched on top of a tall palm tree in his village.

The man was reportedly tired of constant arguments with his wife. He has also alleged that she assaulted him. Fed up with the family dispute, he decided to start living on a tree, only climbing down at night to defecate.

For sustenance, he has a handy system in place. His family hangs food and water to the tree which he pulls up with a rope.

“Rampravesh can be seen spending most of the time sitting atop the tree. He comes down for some time during the night and goes back after defecating. If someone tries to convince him to get down, he attacks them with bricks and stones,” a local was quoted as saying by Times of India.

Rampravesh may have found some peace on the palm tree, but locals in Basarathpur village of Mau district are not happy with his stunt.

“Villagers have objected to his living on a palm tree, saying that there are many houses adjacent to it. He keeps watching what people are doing in their houses and it affects their privacy. Many women of the village have come and complained about this to us. We informed the police about it but they came, made a video and left,” said village head Deepak Kumar to India Today.

Police say that no action can be taken against Rampravesh since no one has lodged an official complaint.