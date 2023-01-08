 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tired of Elon Musk's antics, Tesla owners are ditching their cars: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 08, 2023 / 02:15 PM IST

While Tesla denied commenting on the report, experts said that consumers are more likely to react poorly to a car company being controversial than another type of business.

Tesla owners are giving up their cars following Elon Musk's increasingly erratic behaviour.

Elon Musk has been known for being outspoken, but after he began to turn into an increasingly erratic and polarizing figure online, especially following his acquisition of Twitter, the Tesla CEO has begun to lose customers. According to reports, many Tesla owners are rethinking their allegiance to the brand because of Musk.

Tesla fanboy, Bob Perkowitz was among the first people to reserve a Model S way in 2009. He received the car in 2012, upgraded to a 2017 edition of the same sedan and was planning to buy a 2022 model before Musk mired himself in controversies, Business Insider reported.

Perkowitz told the publication that he hasn't bought a new Tesla because of Elon Musk's tumultuous Twitter acquisition, his right-wing views, and his emphasis on free speech. Perkowitz believes the last will encourage misinformation on Twitter.

"Elon was a really good reason to buy the car," he told Insider. "He had a great brand. He is not such a great brand anymore."

Another Tesla customer Alan Lasoff, of California, has a Model Y SUV on lease, but said he won't be getting another when his term expires. The reason -- what he sees as the billionaire's hypocrisy.

"He told everybody he's buying Twitter because he wants it to be sort of apolitical, and on the eve of the election he says you should vote for Republicans," Lasoff told Insider. "He can have his opinion, but the thing I really despise in people is hypocrisy."