Tippling Point | The intriguing connection between vintage wines and comets

"How fascinating that an astronomical event can affect the quality..." wonders Sherlock Holmes in the 2009 movie, eyeing the vintage bottle proffered to him. Earlier in 'The Adventures of the Stockbroker's Clerk' Dr. Watson describes Sherlock Holmes as being pleased "like a connoisseur who has just taken his first sip of a comet vintage." The plot thickens.

Which astronomical event! What is a comet vintage! How can a comet ever affect the quality of vintage wine!

Comets in history do not enjoy good press. Whenever one brushed past Mother Earth, brightening the night sky, people peered at it with awe, curiosity and lots of superstitions. The Greeks and the Romans saw them as portentous, carrying bad tidings. Aztecs and Incas were terrorised by the celestial light. And in 1456, Pope Callixtus III excommunicated Halley's Comet as an "instrument of the devil.'

Amidst the confused alarms in a tiny blue dot of a planet that they sometimes fizzed by, comets kept to their schedule and grand orbits against a majestic sky.

One was up there when the mighty Caesar fell, and later Napoleon rode on the appearance of yet another comet to terrorize the poor Russians. Down to recent times, the 1835 return of Halley's Comet was believed to have caused a large fire in New York. In 1910, one could catch charlatans in the streets of New York selling "comet pills" and "comet insurance to the scared uneducated people.

But sorry. Ask the viticulturists and oenologists in France, they have a very different story to tell about comets. In fact, they always look forward to the celestial visitor. If a comet appears in the sky, they swear by their experience, before harvest, it is celebration time. A successful vintage is assured.

After a series of setbacks in creating vintages, the 1811 harvest was surprisingly exceptional for the winegrowers in France, prompting them to look for causes. The writing was there in the sky. They remember a bright comet, visible even in the daytime, was up there throughout the growing season. That might have made the difference, they surmised, creating perhaps some optimal climatic conditions in their vineyards.

An enthusiastic group of wine growers christened the wine, 'Vin de la Comete', Comet's vintage.

Today, if you come across a bottle marked 1811, do not let it pass. At any cost. Though more comets came after helping to produce more and more exceptional wines down the years, people consider 1811 as the greatest of all comet vintages.

Just think, an 1811 Bordeaux's Chateau d’Yquem fetched £75,000 in an auction late in the twentieth century. It had already received a perfect 100-point by wine critic Robert Parker at the 1996 tasting, one hundred and eighty years after it was bottled.

Produced near Sauternes in the famous wine-producing region of Bordeaux in France, Château d’Yquem, still holds its mettle inside the vintage bottle, experts believe. It can stay longer than any other white wine thanks to its high level of residual sugar and the natural acidity of the grapes which act as preservatives (You can also try the 1811 vintage of Veuve Clicquot).

Add to that a comet that shone its benevolence on the grapes as they slowly ripened in the vineyards.

NB: There is no scientific evidence linking comets to wines. 'Nothing elementary, Watson.' Still, it is great to imagine the cosmic connection while you sip such vintages. What would a drink be without fantasies!

(Manu Remakant is a freelance writer who also runs a video blog —- A Cup of Kavitha — introducing world poetry to Malayalis. The views expressed here are personal.)