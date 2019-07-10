App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2019 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Tinder becomes highest earning non-gaming app in world, beats Netflix

The greatest contributor to Tinder’s revenue is the United States at about 18 per cent, followed by Brazil at 13 per cent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image: Flickr
Representational Image: Flickr

Popular dating application Tinder has become the highest earning non-gaming app in the first half of 2019, both on Google Play Store and Apple Store. They now have $73 million in their coffers.

The figures were given out by store intelligence platform -- Sensor Tower – which charted out the revenue gained by the top applications across the world till June 2019.

The year-on-year (YoY) performance of the dating application has improved, and it has also caught up with popular media streaming application Netflix and eventually surpassed it.

According to a report by Mashable, the location-based social search application beat popular applications like Netflix and YouTube this year by generating around $500 million in revenue. There are nearly three million subscribers on Tinder’s premium version – Tinder Gold – at the moment.

Netflix possibly experienced a drop in revenue because it defaulted on “Apple Tax”, the subscription charged by Apple’s iOS to host various applications on the Apple Store.

The greatest contributor to Tinder’s revenue is the United States at about 18 per cent, followed by Brazil at 13 per cent and Great Britain at 4 per cent. The growth of the application skyrocketed in India in 2018.

Notably, the data referred to all applications pre-installed on Google and Apple stores across the world. However, Chinese third-party Android stores were not counted.

Netflix topped the list in 2018 but has occupied the second spot in the first quarter of 2019 after making $61 million through user-spending. Once again, the maximum revenue was generated from users in the United States at around 22 per cent, followed by Great Britain at 3 per cent.

While YouTube featured as the next highest grossing application, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger the free apps that were downloaded the most.

According to the Sensor Tower data, Apple iPhone users spent $25.5 billion on applications annually whereas Android users spent $14.2 billion on the same.

Interestingly, China-based Tencent Video, which ranked third among the highest grossing non-gaming apps, made $278 million in this quarter.

 
First Published on Jul 10, 2019 03:10 pm

tags #Netflix #Tinder

