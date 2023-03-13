'Time traveller' from the year 2671 has 6 bizarre predictions for 2023

A so-called "time traveller", claiming to be from the year 2671, has predicted a series of events that will happen in 2023. Eno Alaric posted his "predictions" in a TikTok which has received more than 26,000 views. It contains some startling and bizarre predictions about what the world can expect for the rest of the year.

One of the predictions made by Alaric states that apparently a tsunami with waves as high as 750 feet will hit San Francisco on May 15. He also claimed that scientists will supposedly find a cure for skin cancer on August 18.

He also claimed that a crystal will be found on December 3 that will help cure many diseases.

Here are some more bizarre predictions made by Alaric for 2023:

March 23: 8,000 people will allegedly be selected by "aliens" to save the planet. May 15: Two lakh people will allegedly die in the 750-feet San Francisco tsunami.

AI News roundup: Big ChatGPT update around the corner, Koo integrates AI and more June 18: Seven people will apparently drop from the sky at once. August 18: Scientists will supposedly find a remedy for skin cancer. December 3: A crystal will be found which will apparently cure many diseases. December 29: New organs will allegedly start growing through stem cells. Alaric's bizarre "predictions for the future" come less than a month after another man claiming to be a "time traveler from 2858" had predicted that human skeletons will be discovered on Mars by the end of 2023.

