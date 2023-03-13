 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Time traveller' from the year 2671 has 6 bizarre predictions for 2023

Moneycontrol News
Mar 13, 2023 / 05:39 PM IST

Eno Alaric posted his so called "predictions" in a TikTok which has received more than 26,000 views.

The man predicted that a 750-ft tsunami will supposedly hit San Francisco on May 15. (Representational)

A so-called "time traveller", claiming to be from the year 2671, has predicted a series of events that will happen in 2023. Eno Alaric posted his "predictions" in a TikTok which has received more than 26,000 views. It contains some startling and bizarre predictions about what the world can expect for the rest of the year.

One of the predictions made by Alaric states that apparently a tsunami with waves as high as 750 feet will hit San Francisco on May 15. He also claimed that scientists will supposedly find a cure for skin cancer on August 18.

He also claimed that a crystal will be found on December 3 that will help cure many diseases.

Here are some more bizarre predictions made by Alaric for 2023: