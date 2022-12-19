'Time to say goodbye': Dying scientist's last tweet goes viral amid outpouring of love

A tweet put up by a scientist from the UK with terminal cancer has triggered an outpouring of love and compassion on social media.

"Hi folks, I’m afraid it’s time for me to say goodbye. Not just leaving Twitter, but the whole show," Mark Stokes, who describes himself as a scientist, dad and not a robot, tweeted on Sunday.

"I’ve been battling cancer last two years, but now only have a few days left now. Thank you wonderful people, I leave this crazy world with much love in my heart."

The post tugged at the heartstrings of Twitter users and went viral. More than 639,000 users liked the tweet with thousands leaving messages of love, reflection, compassion, and well wishes for Stokes.

"I don't know who you are and this tweet popped up on my feed. All I can say is that your message is powerful that you seem stoic towards your own death. May your legacy be passed down to your children and the next generation, and I hope your family find peace going forward," Anthony M (@realismunlocked) wrote.

"As many replies have said, I do not know you, your tweet came up on my timeline. Sometimes through the chaos a message stands out because of its honesty and power. My wish for you is that you are surrounded by love as you have your final days. Peace be with you," commented Hugh Sturdy (@SturdyHugh).

"I don’t think any Tweet has ever made me pause and reflect as much as this. I don’t know you but big love man," Bitcoin journalist Peter McCormack replied.

Another journalist Victoria Brownworth (@VABVOX) wrote, "Mark, you've done so much good with your life. I hope your final passing is smooth and peaceful and filled with love. Sending you strength and light for the journey ahead. My thoughts are with you and your family." Read more: Another crispr first: New treatment wipes out teen's cancer

Ankita Sengupta

READ MORE