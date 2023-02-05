 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Tim Cook’s shout-out for Vishal Bhardwaj film starring Ishaan Khatter

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 05, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST

The film 'Fursat', a fantasy love story, is shot wholly on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Ishaan Khatter in 'Fursat'. (Image credit: Apple)

Acclaimed Indian filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj's latest project -- a short film made wholly with the iPhone 14 Pro -- is streaming now on Disney + Hotstar.

The 30-minute film Fursat, a fantasy love story, can also be viewed on Apple's YouTube channel. The company' CEO Tim Cook promoted the film on his Twitter handle.

"Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director Vishal Bhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future," he tweeted. "Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all shot on iPhone."

Fursat stars Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi in leading roles.