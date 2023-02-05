English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Tim Cook’s shout-out for Vishal Bhardwaj film starring Ishaan Khatter

    The film 'Fursat', a fantasy love story, is shot wholly on the iPhone 14 Pro.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    February 05, 2023 / 09:59 AM IST
    Ishaan Khatter in 'Fursat'. (Image credit: Apple)

    Ishaan Khatter in 'Fursat'. (Image credit: Apple)

    Acclaimed Indian filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj's latest project -- a short film made wholly with the iPhone 14 Pro -- is streaming now on Disney + Hotstar.

    The 30-minute film Fursat, a fantasy love story, can also be viewed on Apple's YouTube channel. The company' CEO Tim Cook promoted the film on his Twitter handle.

    "Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director Vishal Bhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future," he tweeted. "Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all shot on iPhone."

    Fursat stars Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi in leading roles.