Tim Cook’s shout-out for Vishal Bhardwaj film starring Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter in 'Fursat'. (Image credit: Apple)

Acclaimed Indian filmmaker and composer Vishal Bhardwaj's latest project -- a short film made wholly with the iPhone 14 Pro -- is streaming now on Disney + Hotstar.

The 30-minute film Fursat, a fantasy love story, can also be viewed on Apple's YouTube channel. The company' CEO Tim Cook promoted the film on his Twitter handle.

"Check out this beautiful Bollywood film from director Vishal Bhardwaj that explores what might happen if you could see into the future," he tweeted. "Incredible cinematography and choreography, and all shot on iPhone."

Fursat stars Ishaan Khatter and Wamiqa Gabbi in leading roles.

"Fursat is a magical story about a man so obsessed with controlling the future that he risks losing what he holds most precious in the present," the film's synopsis reads.

Bhardwaj said in an interview with news agency IANS that using a compact phone instead of heavy shooting equipment was a liberating experience.

"Not just short films, I feel that the iPhone is now ready to help us create a full feature film," he said. "It is kind of unbelievable that we can have such a kind of stabilisation in scenes with Action Mode in iPhone 14 Pro. Cinematic Mode, or shift focus in our language, is another intelligent feature."

"The amazing part is that we could use this Cinematic Mode tool even after the shot was taken," he added.