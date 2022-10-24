English
    Live: Diwali Special: Moneycontrol Live Coverage
    Tim Cook praises Mumbai photographer’s Diwali image: “Beautifully captures why…”

    How Apple CEO Tim Cook extended Diwali wishes to those celebrating.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 24, 2022 / 10:19 AM IST

    For Mumbai-based photographer Apeksha Makar, it was a happy moment when Apple CEO Tim Cook gave her a shoutout online.

    He tweeted one of her photos to extend Diwali wishes to those celebrating. Cook said the picture beautifully illustrated why Diwali is called the festival of lights.

    Makar's photo, shot using an iPhone, showed ornate Diwali decorations. A woman's henna-decorated hands enclosed a "diya" or earthen lamp.

    The photographer said she was "humbled" to see cook share her image.

     







    A post shared by Apeksha Maker (@amaker7)

    Makar is a professional who has worked with top brands and film personalities.

    She is also the co-founder of The House of Pixels, a photography platform that bridges the gap between conceptual and commercial, The Telegraph reported in a feature piece.

    "Photography is a cure to the phantoms in my head and a path to self-expression," Maker had told Verve magazine in an interview in 2017. "It consumes me and that’s why I enjoy it so much."

    The House of Pixels' Instagram page features big Bollywood names like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

     
