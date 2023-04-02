Tiktoker finds out her 'dead husband' is living with another woman in Mexico

A woman from California recently found out that her husband allegedly faked his death five months ago to live with another woman in Mexico. The wife was also in the process of organising a funeral for him.

In a TikTok video, which has gone viral on other social media platforms as well, Anessa Rossii claimed she was told her estranged husband killed himself five months after they split. But later, she was shocked to discover that her husband -- who she was still legally married to -- was alive and was living in Mexico with his mistress of six years.

"Put a finger down if the Miami-Dade police department calls you and tells you that they have uncovered your husband's body and he is dead by apparent suicide," Rossii says in the video.

"So you and your family plan his funeral and everyone was shocked that this happened but you're on bad terms with your ex-husband's family so you stay in California and they stay in Florida while they 'plan the funeral'.

"And you don't go to the services in Florida because his family said it would be way too traumatic if you were to show up because you were in the middle of a divorce with your husband."