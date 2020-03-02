App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 03:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

TikTok star uses rice grains to measure Jeff Bezos’ net worth in viral video

To make his TikTok fans get an idea of the wealth that has been amassed by Bezos, Humphrey Yang used a single grain of rice to represent $1,00,000.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

TikTok star and entrepreneur Humphrey Young has created quite a stir on social media by using a unique method to give a virtual representation of the net worth of tech giant and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. In the viral video, the Silicon Valley freelancer can be seen using grains of rice to do the math.

The 32-year-old e-commerce consultant, who is popular for creating easy-to-decipher financial literacy videos, has more than two lakh followers on the video-sharing application. To make his TikTok fans get an idea of the wealth that has been amassed by Bezos, he used a single grain of rice to represent $100,000.

@humphreytalksThis took me hours don’t let it flop ##billion ##money ##personalfinance ##rice ##xyzbca♬ original sound - humphreytalks

He then went on to count 10 rice grains to depict $1 million before proceeding to count out 10,000 grains by hand to represent $1 billion. After the success of the first video, he came up with another one to show how much rice by weight would be required to count up to $122 billion, which was the total wealth of the Amazon CEO at the time. It took him two huge sacks of rice weighing 26 kilos approximately.

@humphreytalksRice. Part 2: Jeff Bezos net worth. ##rice ##billion ##billions ##amazon ##jeffbezos ##money ##personalfinance ##xyzcba

The video went viral not only on TikTok, but also on Twitter, triggering several socio-economic discussions, such as:





 


First Published on Mar 2, 2020 02:32 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.