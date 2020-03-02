TikTok star uses rice grains to measure Jeff Bezos’ net worth in viral video

TikTok star and entrepreneur Humphrey Young has created quite a stir on social media by using a unique method to give a virtual representation of the net worth of tech giant and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos. In the viral video, the Silicon Valley freelancer can be seen using grains of rice to do the math.

The 32-year-old e-commerce consultant, who is popular for creating easy-to-decipher financial literacy videos, has more than two lakh followers on the video-sharing application. To make his TikTok fans get an idea of the wealth that has been amassed by Bezos, he used a single grain of rice to represent $100,000.

He then went on to count 10 rice grains to depict $1 million before proceeding to count out 10,000 grains by hand to represent $1 billion. After the success of the first video, he came up with another one to show how much rice by weight would be required to count up to $122 billion, which was the total wealth of the Amazon CEO at the time. It took him two huge sacks of rice weighing 26 kilos approximately.



Gross. Not you or your analogies, the disproportionate wealth.

— Stacey(@AnaDHami) February 28, 2020



What size is an Amazon employee’s salary?

— Kate (@KateLSpring) February 28, 2020



i appreciate this so much because i’m a visual learner. i have to see it to get it and on god this nigga got too much money.

— Ari Lennox Stan Account (@thebaldbae) February 28, 2020



My jaw dropped. Thank you for this visual perspective!

— Bianca Saikaley (@BiancaRogers_23) February 28, 2020



omg...i make a crumb of one piece of rice/year

— Michelle Napier (@mmichellenapier) February 28, 2020

The video went viral not only on TikTok, but also on Twitter, triggering several socio-economic discussions, such as: