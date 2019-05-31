TikTok parent company ByteDance developing a smartphone to promote its apps

Chinese app developer company ByteDance is planning to launch its smartphone. The company is famous for the development of video sharing app TikTok, which is quite popular in India. The company is reportedly developing a smartphone to promote its product line and could come pre-loaded with ByteDance’s apps.

According to The Financial Times, the ByteDance smartphone is currently under development. There have been no details about the smartphone provided in the report, but it states that the device would mostly be priced in the budget smartphone category.

Apart from TikTok, the smartphone is expected to come loaded with other ByteDance apps like Douyin, News Republic and TopBuzz.

A PhoneArena report states that the smartphone would be developed with Chinese smartphone brand Smartisan. The company's target user base is in India and China, where budget smartphones are very popular.

Before ByteDance, giants like Amazon and Facebook developed smartphones to promote their apps. Amazon’s Fire Phone and Facebook-HTC’s First failed miserably, and it would be interesting to see how the app’s fanbase responds to a TikTok smartphone in terms of sales. TikTok is available on both iOS and Android.