Ashneer Grover shared photos from his Jim Corbett vacation. (Image credit: @ashneer.grover/Instagram)

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover is taking some time off amid mudslinging and allegations with his former, estranged company. Grover has been vacationing in Uttarakhand’s Jim Corbett national park from where he has been sharing photographs on Instagram. But the Shark Tank India judge had one complaint. He was unable to spot tigers.

“Jim Corbett was a good relaxing weekend getaway. Hard to spot tiger because of the large forest - unlike Ranthambore. But the property Lebua within the forest was a great experience!” Grover wrote sharing a photo of him on Instagram.

Soon after, fellow ‘shark’ Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com commented on the photo stating why Grover couldn’t spot tigers.

“Tumko dekh kar tiger chup gaye,” Mittal commented with two emojis.

The humourous comment was liked by over two thousand users and garnered comments that featured catchphrases from the show like Grover's famous ‘doglapan’ rant and Mittal’s curt way of opting out of a deal.

“Bhai kya kar raha hai tu? (Brother what are you doing?),” read one reply (in Grover style) from a user.

“Kamaal hai tiger ji, tehzeeb nahi hai (Strange Mr Tiger, you have no manners),” read another taking a cue from mild mannered Mittal.

Ashneer Grover stepped down as BharatPe’s managing director earlier this month and has since then been embroiled in a bitter feud with his former colleagues. Several allegations and reports of financial mismanagement have been reported and Grover frequently responds to these with rebuttals on social media.