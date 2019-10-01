Ticketless travellers found impersonating cops and ticket checkers to jump fines

One of the biggest nuisances the Indian Railways has to deal with is ticketless travellers. Lakhs of travellers reportedly get caught every year for related offences across the 68 divisions in the country.

Railway authorities have now strengthened their crackdown on such freeloaders by deploying a larger number of ticket checkers and steeper fines. However, miscreants always end up finding a way to dodge the law and this time was no different either.

It was recently learnt that truant travellers are now impersonating policemen to avoid getting caught. Railways officials have informed that several incidents of ticketless travellers dressing up as cops were reported in the past months, as per a report by The Indian Express.

They employed this new tactic to make sure no one intercepts them to check if they have bought a ticket before boarding a train.

The officials added that four such persons have been nabbed in the past months for impersonating cops. They reportedly even possessed fake ID cards too to mislead the ticket checkers.

This apart, six persons have been caught for posing as ticket checkers. While some of them did so because they were travelling without a ticket, the rest did it to extort other unassuming ticketless travellers.

The Central Railway authorities have already strengthened their action plan to tackle this menace. Senior officials are reportedly keeping a close watch on the amount of revenue that is lost because of ticketless travel and other related irregularities.

“While performing the ticket checking duties, Central Railway staffers apprehended six fake ticket checkers, four fake police personnel and a fake catering staff over the past four to five months,” another railway official said.

Notably, in Pune alone, 1.72 lakh ticketless travellers were caught by ticket checkers, while the figure for the same offence stands at 8.13 lakh for the Mumbai division. In all, the Central Railway Zone has registered 19.15 lakh such cases.