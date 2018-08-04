Three women JD(U) spokespersons write an open letter to Rabri Devi

Under attack from opposition RJD on Muzaffarpur sex scandal case, three women spokespersons of ruling JD(U) here today wrote an open letter to former Chief Minister Rabri Devi asking her to expel from the party those involved in anti-social and immoral acts.

The JD(U) spokespersons letter to Rabri Devi preceded a sit-in to be staged by her son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in the evening on sex abuse case of minor girls in a state-run shelter home.

Tejashwi Yadav had yesterday written an open letter to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his "criminal silence" on one of the world's most horrifying institutional mass rape case (In Muzaffarpur shelter home).

The three JD(U) women spokespersons--Anjum Ara, Shweta Vishwas and Bharti Mehta- also asked Rabri Devi not to give entry into her house to Mani Prakash Yadav, who served as PA of Tejashwi Yadav when he was Deputy CM in the Grand Alliance government, and who has been jailed and charge-sheeted in an immoral trafficking case.

They referred to a case registered against Mani Prakash Yadav with the Gandhi Maidan police station for allegedly indulging in immoral trafficking. "Mani Yadav has not only been charge sheeted in the case but had been in jail too in the case," the letter said. "You are a women and has served as CM also. You can not only feel the pain and agony of a girl/woman but can also understand the duty of a mother," the letter said.

The JD(U) spokespersons also alleged that Rabri Devi has failed in her duty to instil good qualities (sanskar) in her sons- Tejashwi Yadav and Tej Pratap Yadav.

"The reality is that you could neither give good qualities of a politician (rajnaitik sanskar) to your sons nor could educate them on character building," it said.

Apart from the environment of the house, the environment of one's surroundings too has its impact on the upbringing of the children, the open letter said. It added that "some unidentified persons had attacked Tejashwi and Tej Pratap on January 1, 2008 for passing comments against girls on three different places- Ashoka hotel, Connaught Place and Mahrauli farmhouse- on the occasion of new year bash.

" But you did not control your sons," it added.

It has also been alleged in the letter that the "two brothers saw RJD legislator Raj Ballabh Yadav, who server jail term in a case of rape of a minor girl, visiting party chief Lalu Prasad's residence which had its deep and adverse impact on them."