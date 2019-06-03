App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 02:31 PM IST
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Three-language formula should not be scrapped, Tharoor on Hindi ‘imposition’ row

Tharoor is of the opinion that the three-language formula, which goes back to the 1960s, should not be scrapped, but implemented properly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Shashi Tharoor
Commenting on the Hindi language imposition row, senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor said on Sunday that the solution to the three-language formula was not junking it altogether but implementing it in a better way.

A draft of the National Education Policy was released last week. It sparked a huge debacle in Tamil Nadu for promoting Hindi as a mandatory third language in all schools across the country.

Most parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, were up in arms against the three-language formula’s continuation with added features. They claimed it was tantamount to “forcing” Hindi language on the rest of India and wanted it to be junked, reported The Indian Express.

Even the CPI(M) had raised its voice against Hindi being thrust upon the non-Hindi speaking states. It is of the opinion that it will lead to feelings of “linguistic chauvinism”, which may prove detrimental to India’s unity.

It added: “We are of the firm opinion that the opposition is not to any particular language but for ensuring the opportunity for all Indian languages to develop and thrive.”

Tharoor is of the opinion that the three-language formula, which goes back to the 1960s, should not be scrapped but implemented properly.

The MP further added: “Most of us in South India learn Hindi as a second language but nobody in the North is learning Malayalam and Tamil.”

Noticing the nation-wide furore over the draft policy, the Human Resource Development Ministry issued a statement to clarify what had gone public on Friday was only a draft of what could be implemented. The final education policy will come into force only after incorporating public feedback, and suggestions and remarks of state governments.

The notice read: “Government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi is committed for equal development and promotion of all Indian languages. There will be no imposition of any language in educational institutions, nor discrimination against any language.”

 
First Published on Jun 3, 2019 02:31 pm

tags #Hindi #National Education Policy #Tamil

