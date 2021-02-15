MARKET NEWS

Three arrested for duping Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's daughter in e-commerce fraud

Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita was duped of Rs 34,000 while she was trying to sell a second-hand sofa on an e-commerce website.

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 12:14 PM IST
Arvind kejriwal (2) AAP

The Delhi Police has arrested three people for duping Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s daughter in e-commerce fraud, media reported on February 15.

Kejriwal’s daughter Harshita was duped of Rs 34,000 while she was trying to sell a second-hand sofa on an e-commerce website, reported news agency ANI.

"Three accused named Sajid, Kapil, and Manvendra have been arrested for duping Arvind Kejriwal's daughter. One main accused is absconding who used to make fake accounts on e-commerce sites," a source close to the news agency stated.

According to the Delhi police's earlier statement, a case of cheating was registered at the Civil Lines Police Station.

"The person, who posted himself as a customer, asked her to scan a bar code after sending a small amount on her account. And when she scanned the bar code, the money debited from her account in two installments--first ₹20,000 and then ₹14,000," police had said.

With inputs from ANI.
