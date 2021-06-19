MARKET NEWS

Thousands sign petition to deny re-entry into Earth to Jeff Bezos after trip to space

The petition on change.org has become one of the top signed petitions and is currently trending, soon to hit 25,000 signatures.

Moneycontrol News
June 19, 2021 / 11:00 PM IST

An online petition with more than 22,000 signatures wants Jeff Bezos to remain in space indefinitely. The petition titled 'Do not allow Jeff Bezos to return to Earth', suggests that the Amazon founder be denied re-entry to Earth after he jets off to space next month.

Bezos is all set to fly out to outer space along with his brother and two others as part of the first crewed flight on the Blue Origin rocket on July 20.

The petition on change.org has become one of the top signed petitions and is currently trending, soon to hit 25,000 signatures.

Created by Jose Ortiz a week ago, it is written in a tongue-in-cheek manner, saying, "Jeff Bezos is actually Lex Luthor, disguised as the supposed owner of a super successful online retail store, who is actually an evil overlord hellbent on global domination."

Lex Luthor is a fictional supervillain appearing in DC comic books.

It further read, “Jeff has worked with the Epsteins and the Knights Templar, as well as the Free Masons, to gain control over the whole world. He’s also in bed with the flat earth deniers; it’s the only way they’ll allow him to leave the atmosphere. Meanwhile, our government stands by and lets it happen.”

As mentioned, along with Bezos and his brother, two other mystery auction winner will also get to go with him to space. In fact, a few days ago Blue Origin sold the first seat for $28 million. The company didn’t reveal the name of the auction’s winner. About 7,600 people had registered to bid for the spaceflight seat from 159 countries.


The four passengers will fly off up to the Kármán line, an imaginary boundary 100 kilometres above sea level in a space capsule catapulted by the Blue Origin rocket, where space begins.

The rocket will lift off from Blue Origin’s West Texas launchpad and Bezos and his companions will feel the force of the climb and the pull of Earth’s gravity, three times stronger than normal. In space, Bezos and his companions will be weightless for about three minutes.

first published: Jun 19, 2021 11:00 pm

