Though Robert Vadra rescinds, BJP spares no chance to taunt him for posts hinting at joining politics

Jagyaseni Biswas

For all these years, the Baratiya Janata Party has been unabashed in the jibes it took on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra, who is embroiled in controversies.



Presenting Congress’s Prime Ministerial candidate for Lok Sabha elections. #RobertIsReady https://t.co/WqM7qi1vCR

— BJP (@BJP4India) February 24, 2019

Needless to say, they didn’t mince their words when Vadra recently dropped hints of joining active politics on his Facebook post.

He, however, was quick to crush all rumours, junking speculations in favour of him joining politics anytime soon.

“First, I need to absolve from baseless accusations and allegations. But yes, I will start working on it. There is no hurry. People need to feel that I can make a change... All in time,” he told ANI.

Raking up a storm in a teacup, the 49-year-had written on his social media page: "The years n months that I spent campaigning n working in different parts of the country, but mainly in UP, gave me a feeling to do more for the people n make smaller changes possible by me, in their areas n when they got to know me, the genuine love, affection n respect I earned was humbling. All these years of experience n learning cannot be just wasted and should be put to better use. Once all these accusations n allegations are over, I feel I should dedicate a larger role in serving the people."

He added later: "I don't have to be in politics to help the people of the country, but if by joining I can make a larger difference, then why not? But the people will decide".

Incidentally, within a day of Vadra sharing these posts, posters had sprung up in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, egging him to take the big step and contest the upcoming general elections.

Posters saying 'Robert Vadra ji you are welcome to contest elections from Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency' seen in Moradabad. pic.twitter.com/cK1feeRIfN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 25, 2019

It must be noted that, of late, the businessman has been quite active on social media, often trading barbs, blaming the Modi government of starting a withchunt' to mar his reputation.

India Today reported that a source close to Vadra has said: "He has always loved to serve people, participate in making this world better by helping the poor and downtrodden. It been a source of strength for him and he feels the urge to do more.”