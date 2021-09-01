Thomas Cook, SOTC announce holiday offers for Dubai

Thomas Cook India and its group company, SOTC Travel, have launched a range of offers for holidaying in Dubai after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced it will resume issuing visas to all tourists fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a month before Dubai hosts the delayed Expo 2020 trade fair.

Offers include Book One Get One –Companion Free five day holiday at Rs. 21,700, an air-inclusive deal in Dubai of 6 days starting at Rs. 27,900 and a slew of Expo 2020 Dubai holidays and add-on passes for every Dubai product.

With health safety being a key consideration for 70 percent respondents of its survey, Thomas Cook and SOTC’s TravShield-Travel Safety Commitment forms a valuable inclusion in Dubai holiday products, the company said in a press release adding that it encompasses safety protocols in association with Apollo Clinics which include Vaccinated Travel Advisors, contactless bookings, Covid insurance cover with 24/7 doctor on call and more.

"Dubai’s close proximity and easy access of a short haul flight, coupled with the allure of unique Expo 2020 Dubai and the exciting World Cup T20 matches, makes it a much sought after holiday destination this year. And the positive announcement on the acceptance of fully vaccinated travellers couldn’t have come at a better time!," said Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head –Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited.

"To leverage this to the maximum, we have launched a slew of products at unbelievable pricing, with very attractive offers, including our Buy One Get One –Companion Free," he added.

In 2020, Dubai was counting on the six-month Dubai Expo 2020 -- delayed a year by the COVID-19 health crisis and now set to open in October -- to attract millions of visitors and boost the economy.