Woman shares letter her adoptive mom wrote to her 'birth mother'. Internet is emotional

The letter was addressed to Amy's biological mother and made social media users emotional. (Representative Image)

A letter by a woman’s adoptive mother to her biological mother is doing the rounds of the internet and has made social media users emotional. Shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by a user named Amy, the letter depicted the deep bond that she shared with her mother and how happy she made her.

"Amy approaches her 19th birthday. She has matriculated, has her driving license, and has grown into a beautiful, colourful, and talented young woman. She is becoming increasingly independent. Should she ever make the decision to seek you, I want you to know that I have thought of you often over these 19 years and offered many prayers for you, wishing I could communicate the joy she has been to us...her beauty and her wellbeing," read an excerpt from the letter.

Amy’s mother also mentioned about adopting a boy named Tim before her. When Tim was three-years-old, the family adopted decided to adopt her.

“Unable to have children of our own, so we adopted a baby boy first, whom we called Tim. When he was 3, we received the gift of your beautiful baby girl. I will always be aware of the pain you will have experienced at the separation from your baby and the enormously unselfish decision you made to have her adopted. There will always be deep gratitude to you, for she has given both Derek and I unbelievable pride and joy," she further wrote in the letter,” Amy’s mother added in the letter.



Just found an envelope of my adoption documents, much of which I’d never seen before. This letter from my mom to my birth mother… I am a MESS. pic.twitter.com/T0OQ8g5OLW

— (@AmyL_IoM) August 5, 2023

“Just found an envelope of my adoption documents, much of which I’d never seen before. This letter from my mom to my birth mother… I am a MESS,” Amy captioned her post.

In another tweet, she shared with her mother and brother. “As this is gaining some traction, thought I’d tell you about my mom. She would tell me as a child that, ‘you weren’t made in my womb but in my heart’ and reminded me every week that I was chosen. She had a deep Christian faith which makes sense given that she was an actual angel,” she wrote while sharing the photograph.



As this is gaining some traction, thought I’d tell you about my mom.

She would tell me as a child that, ‘you weren’t made in my womb but in my heart’ and reminded me every week that I was chosen. She had a deep Christian faith which makes sense given that she was an actual angel. pic.twitter.com/HhYZSiaEJB

— (@AmyL_IoM) August 5, 2023

Social media users were moved after reading the letter and showered love on Amy and her mother.

“Your mother is ICONIC. God bless her resting soul,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Your mom is a star.”

“This is quite something. To be truly loved by such a beautiful mother is the greatest gift and she clearly felt that way about you too. An emotional read for you. Big hugs,” a third user remarked.

“She was the most incredible woman,” Amy wrote in a separate tweet.