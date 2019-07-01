This was Anand Mahindra’s witty comeback to fan who wanted him to buy Jet Airways

The Chairman of Mahindra Group has never let his Twitter followers have a dull moment while interacting with him. Living up to his quirky online persona, he recently the hearts of netizens once again when one of his followers suggested him to buy Jet Airways.

Lalit Mathpal, one of Anand Mahindra’s followers, advised him on Saturday to make a foray into the aviation industry by buying off the debt-ridden airlines -- Jet Airways. He even suggested that the tycoon could rechristen the airlines as “Mahindra Airways”.



Remember the quote: “If you want to be a millionaire, start with a Billion dollars and then start (buy) an airline!” https://t.co/dYRdwup3kK

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 29, 2019



It would be #AirMahindra !

Think gng on a vacation to a Club Mahindra on a Air Mahindra financed by Kotak Mahindra with a process made simple by Tech Mahindra.

— Arun (@Pollachian) June 29, 2019



I think he should even go for few millions acres lease and go for agricultural and water harvesting !! He just not having great mind, he too has beautiful heart, such leaders only can save coming generation !! Billion /p>— MURALIDHARA BHAT (@muralimbhat) June 29, 2019





You suggested to Mr mahindrato buy jet air but I suggest to him not to buy jet or airline stocks buy USA UK stocks like British petroleum, no one is buying jet air as it is stupid to do it so please delete jet air from your dictionary,

— Pranav Mehta (@pranavmehta09) June 29, 2019



Reminds me of another:

The day a man buys a yacht is the 2nd happiest day of his life.

The happiest day is when he sells it. — * (@BhagwaanUvacha) June 29, 2019



Stop teasing the poor bugger Mallya! You know full well he will have a tough time in Arthur Road Jail what with those hardened criminals having seen his calendars!

— Chalada (@chalada1921) June 29, 2019



We would rather you remain a Billionaire

— Feroz Jinnah (@FerozJinnah) June 29, 2019

“I think you should buy Jet Airways and make it as Mahindra airways. I think it will work,” Mathpal wrote.Mahindra responded to this saying, “Remember the quote: ‘If you want to be a millionaire, start with a billion dollars and then start (buy) an airline!”The tweet was received very well by users of the microblogging platform and some even replied to Mathpal’s tweet with newer name suggestions and business plans.Notably, Jet Airways suspended all its operations earlier this year after it declared bankruptcy. It now owes above Rs 8,000 crore just to banks, and some thousands of crores to vendors, lessors, and employees.