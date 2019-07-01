App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 06:33 PM IST

This was Anand Mahindra’s witty comeback to fan who wanted him to buy Jet Airways

The follower even suggested that the tycoon could rechristen the airlines as “Mahindra Airways”.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Anand Mahindra (Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum
Anand Mahindra (Image: Wikimedia Commons/World Economic Forum

The Chairman of Mahindra Group has never let his Twitter followers have a dull moment while interacting with him. Living up to his quirky online persona, he recently the hearts of netizens once again when one of his followers suggested him to buy Jet Airways.

Lalit Mathpal, one of Anand Mahindra’s followers, advised him on Saturday to make a foray into the aviation industry by buying off the debt-ridden airlines -- Jet Airways. He even suggested that the tycoon could rechristen the airlines as “Mahindra Airways”.

“I think you should buy Jet Airways and make it as Mahindra airways. I think it will work,” Mathpal wrote.

Mahindra responded to this saying, “Remember the quote: ‘If you want to be a millionaire, start with a billion dollars and then start (buy) an airline!”

The tweet was received very well by users of the microblogging platform and some even replied to Mathpal’s tweet with newer name suggestions and business plans.





Notably, Jet Airways suspended all its operations earlier this year after it declared bankruptcy. It now owes above Rs 8,000 crore just to banks, and some thousands of crores to vendors, lessors, and employees.

First Published on Jul 1, 2019 06:33 pm

tags #Jet Airways

