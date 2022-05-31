This Virat Kohli post was the most 'retweeted tweet' of IPL 2022

Virat Kohli topped the list of "most tweeted about players". (Image credit: @imVkohli/Twitter)

With the conclusion of IPL 2022 last weekend, Twitter on Tuesday revealed the most "retweeted tweet" of the season and it was a three-word tweet by Virat Kohli.

Retweeted 27.8K times, the tweet celebrating Mumbai Indians’ victory over Delhi Capitals -- and by way of that, Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) qualification for the playoffs.

Twitter also revealed that as Mumbai Indians tweeted in celebration of the win, fans joined in, making it the second most retweeted one of the season. It was retweeted 25,4K times.

While Gujarat Titans won IPL 2022, Virat Kohli seems to have won on Twitter as he also topped the list of "most tweeted about players". "His undeterred spirit to bring the team their first title as well as his smashing comeback in a must-win match against Gujarat Titans had fans lauding him throughout the season," Twitter said in a statement.

Kohli was followed by MS Dhoni. "He continued to make rounds across timelines all season long, especially exciting fans with his Dhoni-esque finisher against Mumbai Indians," Twitter stated.

Also, Royal Challengers Bangalore grabbed the top spot among "most tweeted about teams" in IPL 2022 owing to their close calls in their quest to secure their first league trophy. They were followed by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) who have won the trophy four times while five-time champions Mumbai Indians grabbed the third spot.