This US doctor is offering surgery worth Rs 98 lakh to turn anyone into Barbie. Kens too

Fans are waiting with bated breath for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming movie Barbie. The craze is absolutely real and the clash with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer has made things even more exciting.

Amid the mania, a plastic surgeon from Long Island is offering a “dream” surgery that will transform patients into the legendary doll for $120,000 which is approximately Rs 98,49,300.

According to New York Post, Dr Scott Blyer, a plastic surgeon of Cameo Surgery Centre in Islandia, offers a choice of three body surgeries, a facial surgery, and the opportunity to get “classic barbie hair” in addition to pink nails and a teeth whitening.

Blyer, 49, talked to The Post and said, “For some it may just be a breast lift or Brazilian butt lift, for others, it’s liposuction with a breast augmentation and a couple of facial modifications.”

The plastic surgeon is also offering a Ken version of the same which includes body liposuction, six-pack etching, fat transfer to chest, in addition to jawline and cheek filler. The price is however lower than that for a Barbie. It is $110,000 which is Rs 82,07,750 approx.

In addition to the medical procedure, the patients will be chauffeured to and from the surgery in a pink Corvette. Men may request a different colour.

The Post even talked to a few women who are ready to invest in the surgery. “Who doesn’t want to be a perfect Barbie doll, especially in this day and age? Being told you look like Barbie is the ultimate compliment,” a 29-year-old real estate agent Alexa Tiefenworth said.

Meanwhile, Daniela Martinez, a 29-year-old bartender from Bayside, is also getting the surgery as she’s definitely looking for her Ken. “The better I look, the better I feel,” she said.