This US church lost Rs 6.5 crore in email scam

Associated Press
Jan 29, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

The money was raised to build a new sanctuary that's supposed to be completed in a few months. Now, the church is moving forward on the project by taking out a loan.

The church had outgrown its previous sanctuary and now meets in its gymnasium, requiring multiple Sunday services to accommodate all its attendees. (Representational image)

Leaders of a northwestern North Carolina church say cybercriminals stole nearly $800,000 (about Rs 6.5 crore) that the congregation spent years raising to build a new sanctuary that's supposed to be completed in a few months.

It happened in November when Elkin Valley Baptist Church received an email that mimicked another message from the sanctuary builder with payment instructions, news outlets reported.

The emails came one after the other on a Friday, according to the church. The following Monday, a church representative responded to what was the cloned email.

“We followed those instructions, not knowing, and paid the bill,” Johnny Blevins, the church’s senior pastor, told The Elkin Tribune. “It wasn’t until several days later that we were contacted by (the builder) about paying the bill and we said, ‘we did pay the bill.’”