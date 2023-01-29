This US church lost Rs 6.5 crore in email scam

Leaders of a northwestern North Carolina church say cybercriminals stole nearly $800,000 (about Rs 6.5 crore) that the congregation spent years raising to build a new sanctuary that's supposed to be completed in a few months.

It happened in November when Elkin Valley Baptist Church received an email that mimicked another message from the sanctuary builder with payment instructions, news outlets reported.

The emails came one after the other on a Friday, according to the church. The following Monday, a church representative responded to what was the cloned email.

“We followed those instructions, not knowing, and paid the bill,” Johnny Blevins, the church’s senior pastor, told The Elkin Tribune. “It wasn’t until several days later that we were contacted by (the builder) about paying the bill and we said, ‘we did pay the bill.’”

Associated Press