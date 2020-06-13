This tiny Italian village is offering a sweet deal: a home for Rs 85 and life without COVID-19

If you're game for a move to Italy, an extremely enticing property deal awaits. A tiny commune in the southern part of the country, Cinquefrondi has sweet home deals -- buy a home for as little as a pound (a little over a dollar or roughly Rs 85).

To top it off, the village claims to be COVID-19 free.

The Mayor of the commune, Michele Conia, told CNN that the cheap home deals are part of their "Operation Beauty", an effort to rebuild and restore parts of the town that are not in the best condition.

Conia said as more and more people move out of the village to bigger cities, they leave behind empty homes with no one responsible for their upkeep. Thus, the idea is to attract newer residents to try and reverse the "depopulation trend".

Despite its location in a scenic spot, Cinquefrondi's urban appeal is marred by neglected, rickety homes that are not only an eyesore but also pose risk in terms of safety of the structures.

This comes at a time when the country is transitioning towards gradual relaxations of the coronavirus-led lockdown. Italy, with over 2.36 lakh COVID-19 cases and more than 34,000 deaths, has been one of the worst-hit counties in Europe and globally as well.

Italy's bonanza scheme- a house for a pound-- had received a lot of attention in the past as well, with several towns across the country resorting to the sale of abandoned properties.

But there is a difference between the Cinquefrondi deals as opposed to those available in other towns across the country with similar schemes. The CNN report noted that here, buyers need to pay an annual policy insurance fee of around $285 till the time renovation works are wrapped up. They could, however, incur an additional cost of up to $22,754 if they fail to complete remodelling or restoration within three years.

In other towns with such deals, a down payment is supposed to be made by customers at the time of purchasing the house, which is to be forfeited if they fail to renovate the place in three-years' time.